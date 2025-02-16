WHO says cases of deadly strain of mpox continue to spread worldwide

The World Health Organization says the outbreak of mpox due to the Clade 1b strain is continuing to spread globally.

While the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to experience the highest burden of the virus, there is also a high number of cases in Uganda and Burundi.

Multiple other countries in Africa, including Kenya, Rwanda, and Zambia, have reported community transmission of the virus.

Travel-associated cases of Clade 1b have been identified in Zimbabwe.

In addition, a total of 38 cases linked to the strain have been reported in 13 countries outside of Africa, with no fatalities to date

As of the end of last year, there was a total of close to 125 thousand confirmed cases of mpox in over 100 countries.

Mpox can be passed on by close contact with anyone with the infection and causes fever, muscle aches, and boil-like skin lesions.

It is usually mild, but can be fatal.