The Dare Experience: Explore Nigeria in a different way [Travel]

The Morning Call
Many tourists may say they travel to relax, see the beaches or enjoy new restaurants.
However, ‘The Dare Experience’ invites you to try something a little more unique.
Founded in 2016 by a young Nigerian girl, Ayomide Oluwole. She had returned home after studying in the United Kingdom and wanted to discover something other than cinemas and nightclubs in Lagos.
The program runs under several themes: the painting experience, the beach experience, or the Keke experience to name a few It also offers international trips to Rwanda, Zanzibar or Dubai.
If you are interested in the experience, you can find all the information on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages @TheDareExperience.
