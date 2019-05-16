Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

The Dare Experience: Explore Nigeria in a different way [Travel]

The Dare Experience: Explore Nigeria in a different way [Travel]

The Morning Call

Many tourists may say they travel to relax, see the beaches or enjoy new restaurants.

However, ‘The Dare Experience’ invites you to try something a little more unique.

Founded in 2016 by a young Nigerian girl, Ayomide Oluwole. She had returned home after studying in the United Kingdom and wanted to discover something other than cinemas and nightclubs in Lagos.

The program runs under several themes: the painting experience, the beach experience, or the Keke experience to name a few It also offers international trips to Rwanda, Zanzibar or Dubai.

If you are interested in the experience, you can find all the information on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages @TheDareExperience.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..