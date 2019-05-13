Sundowns win ABSA Premiership [Football Planet]

Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday won the South African top flight for a record fourth time in the last six seasons making them the most successful SA side of the decade. We shall be taking the temperature of some key championships on the continent as we have sports reporters on stand-by to wrap up the leagues on the continent. Cameroon, Ivory Coast , Ghana and Nigerian leagues will be on our menu.

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool fail to stop Man city from winning the English League but the Egyptian alongside Senegal’s Mane and Gabon’s Aubameyang all finished the season with 22 goals.

And as usual we will take a tour of African performances this weekend in some European leagues.