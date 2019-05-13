Welcome to Africanews

Sundowns win ABSA Premiership [Football Planet]

Sundowns win ABSA Premiership [Football Planet]
Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday won the South African top flight for a record fourth time in the last six seasons making them the most successful SA side of the decade. We shall be taking the temperature of some key championships on the continent as we have sports reporters on stand-by to wrap up the leagues on the continent. Cameroon, Ivory Coast , Ghana and Nigerian leagues will be on our menu.

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool fail to stop Man city from winning the English League but the Egyptian alongside Senegal’s Mane and Gabon’s Aubameyang all finished the season with 22 goals.

And as usual we will take a tour of African performances this weekend in some European leagues.

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

