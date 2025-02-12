Guardiola takes responsibility for City's Champions League defeat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola addressed the media after his team's 3-2 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League playoff round on Tuesday.

City seemed poised for a first-leg win when Erling Haaland converted a penalty in the 80th minute, but late goals from Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham turned the tide in favor of the visitors.

Haaland had initially put City ahead in the first half, but Kylian Mbappe leveled the score for Real Madrid in the 60th minute.

The return leg is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

