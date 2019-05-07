Welcome to Africanews

South Africa elections: special votes continue today [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

It is 24 hours to general elections in South Africa, the country’s sixth since returning to democracy post-apartheid era 25 years ago. But just before wednesday is what is called a special vote.

Around 770 000 South Africans are expected to cast their special vote between yesterday Monday and today Tuesday, an opportunity that was approved by the electoral body to enable those who may be unable to cast their ballot on election day.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

The Morning Call

