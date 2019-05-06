Welcome to Africanews

Brother of Algeria's ex-president Bouteflika arrested [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

A military judge in Algeria has placed in custody the youngest brother of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and two former intelligence chiefs.

The three- Said Bouteflika, General Athmane Tartag and General Mohamed Mediene- arrested on Saturday are under investigation over “harming the army’s authority and plotting against state authority.

The news that the three have been detained may go some way in satisfying protesters in Algeria who have demanded a broad overhaul of the political system since President Bouteflika stepped down last month.

