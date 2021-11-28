Voter turnout increased in Algeria but still "below expectations"

Local experts say that voter turnout in Saturday's local elections in Algeria was still below expectations despite some improvements.

According to the election authorities, voter turnout reached around 35%.

This is another 12 per cent more compared to parliamentary elections held in June.

The government hopes this election confirms support for President Tebboune that succeeded Abdelaziz Bouteflika in 2019.

"We are continuing to establish the state institutions. And as you know the grassroots state institutions are the municipalities and the governorates, all the local collectives. It's true that they don't have great prerogatives and that is due to the fact that they do not have the centralised resources", said Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Despite the presidential pleas voter turnout appeared low in the capital.

More than 134,000 candidates are running for the various seats.

However, some 300,000 applications were rejected by electoral authorities.

Opposition parties denounced the move as unfair.