Violent protests in Benin over parliamentary election [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Violent clashes erupted in parts of the country and a temporary curfew imposed on the economic capital, Cotonou, a few hours after the announcement of the results of Sunday’s parliamentary elections.
There are also fears of the imminent arrest of former head of state Boni Yayi who called for a boycott of the elections that had no opposition candidates contesting.
Go to video
Sudan: Islamists reject joint Civil-Military Council
Go to video
Magufuli's govt risks undermining peace in Tanzania: rights groups
04:59
Cameroon groups kick as top US diplomat visits [Morning Call]
Go to video
Angola president meets civil society groups, human rights activists
Go to video
Coordinated anti-govt protests in Malawi against corruption
01:06
Cameroon says Amnesty report on Anglophone crisis is 'crude lies'