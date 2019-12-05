Chad: Human rights defender Mahamat Nour Ibedou detained [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The Secretary-General of the Chadian Convention for the Defense of Human Rights (CTDDH), Mahamat Nour Ibedou, was detained on Tuesday and kept in police custody overnight.
He is accused of defamation by President Idriss Déby’s nephew, Bokhit Bahar Itno after statement issued by the convention revealed and denounced Itno’s history of committing acts of torture.
