Civil society actors want greater role in global governance

Bringing together representatives of civil society, governments, senior United Nations officials, youth changemakers, and academia, the United Nations Civil Society Conference got underway in Nairobi on Thursday.

The conference has attracted strong interest with over 3000 attendees.

It comes as attacks and restrictions on civil society actors are on the rise in many countries.

The head of the UN office in Nairobi Zainabu Bangura said the voice of the civil society was needed on many global governance issues.

“Civil society plays a fundamental role in shaping a future that today more than ever, needs multilateral approaches to ensure inclusive, sustainable and safe society for all,” said Bangura.

With the theme Shaping a Future of Global and Sustainable Progress, the Nairobi conference is expected not only generate momentum but also aims to influence the discussions on the Pact for the Future.

Civil society actors are seeking a greater say on issues such as climate change and pandemic control.

“As civil society leaders, we have a unique responsibility to lead the way in shaping this future of global and sustainable progress,” said Karimot Odebode, SDG Young Leader and founder of the Black Dream Initiative.

The conference is the first to be held in the Global South, and will serve as a precursor to the Summit of the Future that will take place in New York in September.