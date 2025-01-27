Citizens in DRC protest M23 offensive and international silence

Thousands of residents, young people from civil society organizations, grassroots movements, and other pressure groups flooded the main street of Bukavu this Monday morning to denounce the complicity and silence of the international community, despite the worsening situation faced by the populations in the east of the country.

One resident from Bukavu says: "All Congolese should unite as one to block this Rwandan aggression, to reject what we are today, and to say no to Rwandan annexation."

Determined to make their voices heard, these men and women took to the streets to denounce the alarming advance of the M23 rebels, who are heading towards South Kivu via the border town of Minova, which fell into rebel hands last week.

The President of Civil Society in South Kivu judge Nene Bintu expressed disappointment

"Civil society is disappointed that the extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council did not result in a binding resolution. Despite calls for a ceasefire and the immediate withdrawal of Rwandan troops from Congolese soil, these troops continue to advance. The humanitarian situation is catastrophic and deeply concerning, as thousands of displaced people fleeing the fighting are facing an unprecedented crisis."

Tension remains palpable in eastern DRC, and this citizens' march shows that the population of South Kivu will not remain passive in the face of insecurity.