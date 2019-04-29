Welcome to Africanews

U-17 AFCON: Cameroon beats Guinea to lift trophy

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

Football Planet

The u-17 Lions of Cameroon win the 13th edition of the youth championship in Tanzania after defeating Guinea at the finals 5-3 via penalties.

Champions league cup holders Esperance narrowly edged TP Matembe 1-0 in the away leg of the semi finals, while Widad beat Sundowns 2-1 in the away fixture, we will be sizing up the games in the Confederation cup right ahead.

Former Kenyan international footballer George Owino says he is appealing a 10 year ban plus fine meted on him by Fifa, for participating in a football match fixing scandal, we shall be hearing from Kenyan Football Federation President.

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

