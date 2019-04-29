U-17 AFCON: Cameroon beats Guinea to lift trophy

The u-17 Lions of Cameroon win the 13th edition of the youth championship in Tanzania after defeating Guinea at the finals 5-3 via penalties.

Champions league cup holders Esperance narrowly edged TP Matembe 1-0 in the away leg of the semi finals, while Widad beat Sundowns 2-1 in the away fixture, we will be sizing up the games in the Confederation cup right ahead.

Former Kenyan international footballer George Owino says he is appealing a 10 year ban plus fine meted on him by Fifa, for participating in a football match fixing scandal, we shall be hearing from Kenyan Football Federation President.