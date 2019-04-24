Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Uganda opposition arrests [The Morning Call]

Uganda opposition arrests [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Police in Uganda say they have placed opposition lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine under “preventive arrest”.

According to them, this works when someone is about to commit a crime, and officers stop him from committing that crime.

The popstar-turned-politician was arrested on Monday and one of his concerts canceled for what authorities say was a failure to meet security regulations.

Reacting to the arrest, the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament said on Tuesday his home was under siege as police and the military had been deployed since Monday after his violent arrest.

He has called for peaceful demonstrations after the security forces refused to allow him to leave his home.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..