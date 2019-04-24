Uganda opposition arrests [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Police in Uganda say they have placed opposition lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine under “preventive arrest”.
According to them, this works when someone is about to commit a crime, and officers stop him from committing that crime.
The popstar-turned-politician was arrested on Monday and one of his concerts canceled for what authorities say was a failure to meet security regulations.
Reacting to the arrest, the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament said on Tuesday his home was under siege as police and the military had been deployed since Monday after his violent arrest.
He has called for peaceful demonstrations after the security forces refused to allow him to leave his home.
