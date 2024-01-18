Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine says under house arrest

Uganda
Ugandan opposition leader and former presidential candidate Bobi Wine said on Thursday that police had surrounded his residence and put him "under house arrest" ahead of a planned protest.
Opposition politicians had planned demonstrations on Thursday against the poor condition of roads in Uganda, which is hosting two global summits this month.
Wine, a popstar-turned-politician, said police and soldiers had barred him from leaving his home in Magere, north of the capital Kampala.
"The cowardly military and police have surrounded our home and put us under house arrest but the protest is on," the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader said on his official social media accounts.
"Fix our roads! Free Political Prisoners! Free Uganda!"
Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, challenged veteran President Yoweri Museveni in Uganda's last election in 2021, calling for an end to his iron-fisted rule.
Former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye of the Forum for Democratic Change opposition party said on Thursday that he had not been allowed to leave his house either.
"Barricaded at home by the COWARDS! No turning back; we deserve better. Please do what you can, wherever you're, with whatever you have, to show the terrible roads affecting you today," he posted on X.
The opposition figures are urging Ugandans to proceed with the planned Thursday protest, demanding government action to address deteriorating road conditions.
However, police have pledged to thwart the demonstrations, citing past instances of unrest associated with these politicians and the potential disruption to the ongoing Non-Aligned Movement summit in Kampala, attended by 4,000 delegates.
