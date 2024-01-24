Bobi Wine’s documentary receives Oscar nomination, full list of nominees

A documentary by Uganda's Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine, titled ‘The People’s President’ has received a nomination at the 2024 Oscars.

Bobi Wine: The People’s President is nominated for the best documentary feature film alongside four other documentaries, including Tunisian documentary Four Daughters.

“It is such a humbling moment to see the Ugandan story make it to the Academy Awards – the most prestigious and significant awards in the world,” Bobi Wine said on X.

“Today the fight for democracy in Uganda and around the word lives on. Thank you for this recognition!”

Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, lost to President Museveni in the 2021 presidential elections.

Allegations that the vote was manipulated led to countrywide protests by opposition supporters.

Human rights groups say that security forces killed dozens and arrested thousands of other protestors during the election period.

Bobi Wine himself has been arrested and detained multiple times for criticising Mr Museveni’s rule.

On Tuesday, security forces ended a five-day blockade at his home.

