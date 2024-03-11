All the wins at Oscars 2024 [Winners List]

The glitz and glamour of the 2024 Oscars once again illuminated Hollywood as the film industry's most prestigious event unfolded amidst the star-studded backdrop of Los Angeles.

Beyond the dazzling display, this year's ceremony served not only as a celebration of cinematic excellence but also as a poignant moment to contemplate the future of storytelling.

With a rich tapestry of films spanning diverse genres, cultures, and languages, the 94th Academy Awards underscored the profound and transformative influence of cinema on a global scale.

One of the evening's most talked-about moments came courtesy of actor and former professional wrestler John Cena, whose on-stage antics while presenting the Oscar for Best Costume Design swiftly catapulted him into meme stardom.

Cena's humorous yet unexpected appearance, complete with a convincing "naked" shuffle onto the stage, quickly became the subject of countless GIFs circulating across social media platforms.

But beyond the lighthearted moments, the night belonged to the exceptional talents and remarkable achievements within the film industry. Among the standout winners was 'Oppenheimer,' the cinematic adaptation of a biography chronicling the life of atomic bomb physicist Robert Oppenheimer. The film's sweeping success, with seven Oscars to its name, firmly established it as a major triumph of the year.

As the curtain falls on another unforgettable Oscars ceremony, the stage is set for a new chapter in the annals of cinematic history, promising continued innovation, diversity, and excellence in storytelling for years to come.

Best Picture

1. WINNER: 'Oppenheimer' (Producers: Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan)

2. 'American Fiction' (Producers: Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson)

3. 'Anatomy of a Fall' (Producers: Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion)

4. 'Barbie' (Producers: David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner)

5. 'The Holdovers' (Producer: Mark Johnson)

6. 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (Producers: Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi)

7. 'Maestro' (Producers: Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger)

8. 'Past Lives' (Producers: David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler)

9. 'Poor Things' (Producers: Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone)

10. 'The Zone of Interest' (Producer: James Wilson)

Best Directing

1. WINNER: Christopher Nolan, 'Oppenheimer'

2. Justine Triet, 'Anatomy of a Fall'

3. Martin Scorsese, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

4. Yorgos Lanthimos, 'Poor Things'

5. Jonathan Glazer, 'The Zone of Interest'

Best Actor in a Leading Role

1. WINNER: Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer'

2. Bradley Cooper, 'Maestro'

3. Colman Domingo, 'Rustin'

4. Paul Giamatti, 'The Holdovers'

5. Jeffrey Wright, 'American Fiction'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

1. WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., 'Oppenheimer'

2. Sterling K. Brown, 'American Fiction'

3. Robert De Niro, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

4. Ryan Gosling, 'Barbie'

5. Mark Ruffalo, 'Poor Things'

Best Cinematography

1. WINNER: Oppenheimer

2. El Conde

3. Killers of the Flower Moon

4. Maestro

5. Poor Things

Best Film Editing

1. WINNER: Oppenheimer

2. Anatomy of a Fall

3. The Holdovers

4. Killers of the Flower Moon

5. Poor Things

Best Original Score

1. WINNER: Oppenheimer

2. American Fiction

3. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

4. Killers of the Flower Moon

5. Poor Things

Best Actress in a Leading Role

1. WINNER: Emma Stone, 'Poor Things'

2. Annette Bening, 'Nyad'

3. Lily Gladstone, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

4. Sandra Hüller, 'Anatomy of a Fall'

5. Carey Mulligan, 'Maestro'

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

1. WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 'The Holdovers'

2. Emily Blunt, 'Oppenheimer'

3. Danielle Brooks, 'The Color Purple'

4. America Ferrera, 'Barbie'

5. Jodie Foster, 'Nyad'

Best Writing in an Original Screenplay

1. WINNER: 'Anatomy of a Fall' Written by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

2. 'The Holdovers'; Written by David Hemingson

3. 'Maestro'; Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

4. 'May December'; Screenplay by Samy Burch, story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

5. 'Past Lives'; Written by Celine Song

Best Writing in an Adapted Screenplay

1. WINNER: 'American Fiction'; Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

2. 'Barbie'; Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

3. 'Oppenheimer'; Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

4. 'Poor Things'; Screenplay by Tony McNamara

5. 'The Zone of Interest'; Written by Jonathan Glazer

Best Documentary Feature Film

1. WINNER: '20 Days in Mariupol'; Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

2. 'Bobi Wine: The People's President'; Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

3. 'The Eternal Memory'; Maite Alberdi

4. 'Four Daughters'; Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

5. 'To Kill a Tiger'; Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

Best International Feature Film

1. WINNER: 'The Zone of Interest' (United Kingdom)

2. 'Io Capitano' (Italy)

3. 'Perfect Days' (Japan)

4. 'Society of the Snow' (Spain)

5. 'The Teachers' Lounge' (Germany)

Best Animated Feature Film

1. WINNER: 'The Boy and the Heron' by Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

2. 'Elemental' by Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

3. 'Nimona' by Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

4. 'Robot Dreams' by Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

5. 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' by Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

6. Best Production Design

1. WINNER: 'Poor Things', Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

2. 'Barbie', Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

3. 'Killers of the Flower Moon', Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

4. 'Napoleon', Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

5. 'Oppenheimer', Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Best Music for an Original Song

1. WINNER: 'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie'; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

2. 'The Fire Inside' from 'Flamin' Hot'; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

3. 'I'm Just Ken' from 'Barbie'; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

4. 'It Never Went Away' from 'American Symphony'; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

5. 'Wahzhazhe' from 'Killers of the Flower Moon'; Music and Lyric by Scott George

Best Sound

1. WINNER: 'The Zone of Interest'; Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

2. 'The Creator'; Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

3. 'Maestro'; Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

4. 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'; Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

5. 'Oppenheimer'; Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

Best Visual Effects

1. WINNER: 'Godzilla Minus One'; Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

2. 'The Creator'; Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

3. 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'; Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

4. 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'; Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

5. 'Napoleon'; Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

1. WINNER: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, 'Poor Things'

2. Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue, 'Golda'

3. Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell, 'Maestro'

4. Luisa Abel, 'Oppenheimer'

5. Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé, 'Society of the Snow'