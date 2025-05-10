Uganda elections: Bobi Wine to run for president again

Ugandan opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine has announced he will run for president again in the upcoming 2026 elections, scheduled for January. The 43-year-old whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, will challenge long-serving President Yoweri Museveni, who is expected to seek re-election at 80.

Wine previously ran in 2021, coming second, but rejected the results, alleging widespread fraud, ballot stuffing, and violence against his supporters. Government officials have denied the allegations. In his announcement, Wine emphasized that the election would be a “fighting opportunity” to expose what he calls the regime’s corruption and injustices, and to galvanize Ugandans to stand up for their freedom. He also sharply criticized Western governments for not speaking out against human rights abuses in Uganda, including the torture and illegal detention of his supporters.

If elected, Wine says his top priorities will include restoring political freedoms, cracking down on corruption, and addressing the regime’s abuses of power.