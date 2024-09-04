Bobi Wine shot in leg during clash with ugandan police

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine was shot in the leg during a clash with police near Kampala, leaving him "seriously injured," according to his party, the National Unity Platform. Video footage showed Wine, also known as Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, being helped into a car by supporters after the incident in Bulindo, Wakiso District. It is unclear whether he was hit by a bullet or a tear gas canister, but images showed a bleeding wound below his left knee.

Wine, a prominent opposition figure who contested the 2021 presidential election against President Yoweri Museveni, has often faced violent confrontations with police. However, this is the first time he has been injured in such a manner. He is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The police claimed Wine defied advice against holding a street procession, leading to an altercation. They stated that an investigation into the alleged shooting would be conducted.

Wine's party condemned the incident, calling it an attempt on his life. Wine, a former entertainer turned politician, is highly popular among young Ugandans. Since entering politics, he has faced numerous challenges, including blocked rallies, harassment, and physical assaults by security forces. Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, has resisted calls to retire, and Uganda has never seen a peaceful transfer of power since its independence in 1962.