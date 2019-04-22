Malians await new government [The Morning Call]

Malians are awaiting the formation of a new government.

This follows the resignation of Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga last week on Thursday amid criticism over growing insecurity in the country. He stepped down four weeks after a massacre of more than 150 Fulani herdsmen in the central part of the country.

The prime minister did not however give reasons behind his departure. But sources indicate, legislators had discussed earlier last week a possible motion of no confidence in the government primarily because of the recent massacre as well as failure to disarm militia groups in the country.

Despite his resignation, the violence still continues.