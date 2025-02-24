Congo's leader proposes unity government amid ongoing violence

Congo's president announces plans for a unity government amid escalating violence

The president of Congo has declared his intention to establish a unity government as violence intensifies in the eastern part of the country and criticism grows regarding his response to the situation.

In his first remarks since Rwandan-backed rebels took control of significant cities in eastern Congo, President Felix Tshisekedi addressed the Sacred Union of the Nation ruling coalition on Saturday, urging members to focus on unity rather than internal disputes.

“I may have lost a battle, but not the war. I need to engage with everyone, including the opposition. A national unity government will be formed,” Tshisekedi stated, though he did not provide specifics on its structure or timeline.

The M23 rebels, the most notable among over 100 armed groups competing for power in eastern Congo, have rapidly advanced through the area, capturing vital cities and resulting in approximately 3,000 deaths.

In a swift three-week campaign, the M23 gained control of Goma, the main city in eastern Congo, and also took Bukavu, the second-largest city.

According to U.N. experts, the rebels are backed by around 4,000 Rwandan troops and have threatened to advance all the way to Kinshasa, the capital, located over 1,000 miles away.

Rwanda has accused Congo of recruiting ethnic Hutu fighters linked to the 1994 genocide against Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

The M23 claims to be defending Tutsis and Congolese of Rwandan descent from discrimination and aims to transform Congo into a modern state, although analysts suggest these are merely justifications for Rwanda's involvement.

On Saturday, Tshisekedi honored fallen soldiers and pledged to strengthen the military.