QUIZ: Africanews is 3 years young, how well do you know us?

Africanews, call us your bright yellow channel, we are three years young this April. Our online proposition kicked off in January 2016 but TV came on stream on April 20, 2019.

From quotidian news coverage through to special reports, exclusive interviews, breaking news stories and our many programs, we celebrate with you, our audience on this third anniversary.

We know you know us, visiting our site, watching the channel and following us religiously on social media – Facebook, Twitter. But how well do you know us? That’s the purpose of this quiz. Good luck!!!

#Africanews is different from others because we hold a pan african perspective than others who have regional and continental _MichaelPeters — africanews (africanews) April 20, 2016

<noiframe><ul id="questions"><li>What is the title of our flagship news analysis program?</li><li>Which African language did Africanews try to pilot in 2017?</li><li>Who won our first personality of the year poll in 2016?</li><li>What’s the name of our sister channel?</li><li>Which African country hosts the Africanews HQ?</li><li>Aside Twitter and Facebook, on which other platforms is Africanews verified?</li><li>Which of the following is not a program on Africanews?</li><li>Our youngest on-air program is ……..</li><li>Our flagship football show is called…….</li><li>Aside Inspire Africa, which other program with “inspire” title runs on Africanews?</li></ul></noiframe>