Baloji: Between Hip-Hop and Congolese Rumba

Rapper author-composer and director of Belgian films and video clips, this Belgian man-orchestra of Congolese origin was born in Lubumbashi in the DRC. This year, on May 3rd to be precise, he released a remix of his 3rd album “137 avenue kaniama”, a touch of originality, a single mixed track that lasts almost an hour. They include 2 remixes “spotlight” and “Indian winter”.

Influenced by the American style of outkast, and especially by Congolese rumba, Baloji proves to be a Transcultural artist. His songs evoke subjects of all kinds, and especially the realities of his country of origin, the DRC.

We’ ll give you a glimpse of Baloji’s works with this video clip title independence, referring to the years of independence of the two Congo.

