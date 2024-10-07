50th American Music Awards: A night of iconic performances

Performances spanned genres and generations during the American Music Awards 50th anniversary special which aired Sunday on CBS.

Green Day kicked off the show with their recent song, "Dilemma." Jennifer Hudson performed a tribute to Whitney Houston while Mariah Carey celebrated her hit "We Belong Together." Chaka Khan closed the night with "I'm Every Woman."

The pre-recorded special focused on moments from years past and did not hand out awards.

On Sunday, stars like Jennifer Hudson, Brad Paisley, Chaka Khan, Nelly, Raye, Stray Kids and more delivered show-stopping performances that had the audience on their feet.

The milestone event opened with Gladys Knight, who dazzled in a black glittering ensemble as she sang her classic hit Midnight Train to Georgia, which won her a Grammy in 1973. The 80-year-old legend set the tone for a night of musical celebration.