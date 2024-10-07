Welcome to Africanews

50th American Music Awards: A night of iconic performances

Stevie Wonder performs a medley in tribute to Icon award winner Lionel Richie at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles   -  
Copyright © africanews
Chris Pizzello/Invision
By Rédaction Africanews

USA

Performances spanned genres and generations during the American Music Awards 50th anniversary special which aired Sunday on CBS.

Green Day kicked off the show with their recent song, "Dilemma." Jennifer Hudson performed a tribute to Whitney Houston while Mariah Carey celebrated her hit "We Belong Together." Chaka Khan closed the night with "I'm Every Woman."

The pre-recorded special focused on moments from years past and did not hand out awards.

On Sunday, stars like Jennifer Hudson, Brad Paisley, Chaka Khan, Nelly, Raye, Stray Kids and more delivered show-stopping performances that had the audience on their feet.

The milestone event opened with Gladys Knight, who dazzled in a black glittering ensemble as she sang her classic hit Midnight Train to Georgia, which won her a Grammy in 1973. The 80-year-old legend set the tone for a night of musical celebration.

Additional sources • AP

