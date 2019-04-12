Welcome to Africanews

Retired Kenyan boxing champion turns to painting

with GEOFFREY KINYANJUI

It is a new direction for Benson Gicharu, a 33-year old Kenyan boxer, who has won many medals for his country. Benson who retired from Boxing in 2018 has now ventured into art painting. Although Painitng is the new thing for him he wants to raise another boxing champion from his community.

