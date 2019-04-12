Retired Kenyan boxing champion turns to painting

The Morning Call
It is a new direction for Benson Gicharu, a 33-year old Kenyan boxer, who has won many medals for his country. Benson who retired from Boxing in 2018 has now ventured into art painting. Although Painitng is the new thing for him he wants to raise another boxing champion from his community.@Nyash88
Go to video
Kenya following Uganda in banning football betting
Go to video
Photos: Kenya's $1m Teacher Prize winner meets President Kenyatta
Go to video
Kenyan authorities burn 'weak' condoms worth $100,000
04:58
Kenya offers Uganda land to build dry port [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Kenyatta, Museveni champion integration through business deals
01:47
Celebrations as Kenyan teacher wins world's best title