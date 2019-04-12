Group draws for Afcon 2019

The entire continent is zooming in on Cairo later today where delegates from all 24 qualified teams have already answered present for the draws of the Afcon 2019.

CAF

24 teams will be drawn into six groups of four teams each. Each group will produce two leaders that will sail to the quarter finals and then semis and a classification match will usher the finals to be played on July 19 . The competition kicks off on June 21st amidst growing concerns on the readiness of Egypt to host. Little or not very clear information on the training facilities to host the 24 teams, procedures for obtaining visas for supporters, and the ticket purchase platforms althoughDirector of Communication Nathalie Rabe promises clarifications after the draw on Friday.

Note that Egypt was a rescue destination this January when Cameroon’s hosting rights were striped off due to delays.

We wrap up today’s sports segment with Fomular 1 car racing which will be celebrating the 1000th race in the world championship history this weekend in the China grand prix.

In a conversation with Fomular 1 commentator Sasha Martinengo, he briefs us more.