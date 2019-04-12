Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Group draws for Afcon 2019

Group draws for Afcon 2019
Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

The Morning Call

The entire continent is zooming in on Cairo later today where delegates from all 24 qualified teams have already answered present for the draws of the Afcon 2019.

24 teams will be drawn into six groups of four teams each. Each group will produce two leaders that will sail to the quarter finals and then semis and a classification match will usher the finals to be played on July 19 . The competition kicks off on June 21st amidst growing concerns on the readiness of Egypt to host. Little or not very clear information on the training facilities to host the 24 teams, procedures for obtaining visas for supporters, and the ticket purchase platforms although CAF Director of Communication Nathalie Rabe promises clarifications after the draw on Friday.

Note that Egypt was a rescue destination this January when Cameroon’s hosting rights were striped off due to delays.

We wrap up today’s sports segment with Fomular 1 car racing which will be celebrating the 1000th race in the world championship history this weekend in the China grand prix.
In a conversation with Fomular 1 commentator Sasha Martinengo, he briefs us more.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..