Sudanese Al Hilal aims for victory against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League quarter final clash

Egypt's national team players before their match against Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations, qualification, Group C, in Cairo Stadium, Egypt, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.   -  
Amr Nabil/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

African Football

Al Hilal faces a significant challenge in their quest to remain in this season's CAF Champions League, as they prepare to take on Egypt's Al Ahly, the two-time defending African champions, in the first leg of their quarter-final match in Cairo on Tuesday.

This marks the first time in a decade that Al Hilal has advanced past the group stage, having topped the final standings in Group A.

Although the initial match will take place in Cairo, Al Hilal is dissatisfied with CAF's decision to hold the second leg in Mauritania, especially since the two-time Champions League runners-up had requested to play in nearby Libya.

The team that emerges victorious after the second leg in Nouakchott on April 8 will go on to face either last season's finalists, Esperance de Tunis, or Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-finals.

