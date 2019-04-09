Nigeria: Hakeem Onilogbo's make-up effects in Nollywood [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Makeup in film is not only used to beautify characters, it is also used to to transform actors into a desired character. We discover a Nollywood special effect make-up artist.
He is well-versed in conventional make-up and also well read when it comes to the proper use of prosthetics.
04:56
'Star Wars' locations boost Tunisia tourism [Travel]
08:34
The biggest 2018 stories from music, to dance and film [The Morning Call]
01:43
Migrants focus of Cairo's IOM Film Festival
Go to video
Women in media and film celebrated at Discop 2018
Go to video
Aretha Franklin's 'Amazing Grace' concert film finally debuts
01:32
Kenya briefly lifts ban on lesbian film