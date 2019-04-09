Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria: Hakeem Onilogbo's make-up effects in Nollywood [The Morning Call]

Makeup in film is not only used to beautify characters, it is also used to to transform actors into a desired character. We discover a Nollywood special effect make-up artist.

He is well-versed in conventional make-up and also well read when it comes to the proper use of prosthetics.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

