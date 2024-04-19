BRICS Film Festival begins in Moscow

The BRICS Film Festival kicked off on Friday in Russia as part of the Moscow International Film Festival.

Now in its 8th year, the BRICS Film Festival is being held this year in the Russian capital.

An annual event, the festival is hosted by the rotating presidency of the BRICS countries each year.

On the programme in Moscow are eight films, from Russia, India, China, Brazil, Iran, South Africa and Egypt.

"We get to exchange and know each other better and understand each other's preciousness and values better when we get to watch each other's stories," said festival jury member Florence Masebe, an actor from South Africa.

In a post on social media platform X, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Thursday, "We believe that the future lies in the broadest dialogue between the world’s multi-polar cultural communities. The Festival is designed to be part of this."

The BRICS Film Festival runs until April 23, while the Moscow International Film Festival will run until April 26.