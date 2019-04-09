Welcome to Africanews

Tripoli's only functioning airport to reopen for night flights only

Libya

Tripoli’s only functioning airport
which was suspended after air raids on Monday will reopen on Tuesday for night flights only, according to Libyan airlines and an airport source.

Spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority, Mohamad Gniwa however did not provide further details to AFP.

He said the first flights should bring back travellers stranded abroad due to the suspension of Monday’s traffic.

Aviation authorities in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday halted all flights following an air strike against the city as fighting raged for control of Tripoli.

The eastern forces charged on Libya’s capital in disregard over global appeals for a truce in the latest of a cycle of warfare.

At least 35 people have been killed since April 4 due to an offensive by eastern forces commander, Khalifa Haftar.

The United Nations plans for an election to end rivalries in the north African nation.

AFP

