Harry & Meghan share 2017 photos of conservation visit to Botswana

The Sussex royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, undertook a private visit to southern African country Botswana in 2017, they disclosed recently on their new Instagram account.

But it has taken two years to share photos of the trip which was linked to elephant conservation efforts being championed by Harry and his senior brother, Charles.

The couple travelled to the country: “to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephant Without Borders in equipping a bull elephant with a satellite collar,” they captioned the Instagram photo. The three-week trip came days after Meghan’s 36th birthday.

Their Instagram account broke a record after grossing hundreds of thousands of followers in the first few hours of its creation. As at the time of filing this report, the SussexRoyal account had 3,800,000 followers.

The Prince maintains a close tie with the continent having focused much of his conservation efforts in Africa. He is president of the African Parks and patron of Botswana’s Rhino Conservation.

The couple disclosed in an interview in late 2017 that Harry had actually proposed marriage to Meghan during a private visit to Botswana. Her engagement ring’s centerpiece is a diamond chosen from Botswana – one of Africa’s biggest producers of the gem.

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

