In the DRC, Virunga National Park marks 100 years of conservation and struggle

Virunga National Park is one of the natural treasures of the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and this year, it celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Located in North Kivu, this UNESCO World Heritage Site lies in a region torn apart by conflict for over 20 years and its conservation efforts face many security challenges.

At least 35% of the park’s 7,800 square kilometres are being illegally exploited, mainly for agriculture and charcoal production.

The park is also considered a refuge for armed groups, whether it is the Rwanda-backed M23, or the Allied Democratic Forces.

"Recently, near Rumangabo, our eco-guards were attacked by armed groups coming from Rwanda. Sometimes it's the [Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda], sometimes the M23. We are suddenly attacked during patrols by armed groups we don't even recognize", said Amos Paluku, an officer with the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation (ICCN).

"We call on the international community to support us and to put pressure on these groups that keep attacking our rangers while they are doing their job."

The threat spares nobody, even the most senior wardens. Emmanuel de Merode, the director of Virunga National Park, survived an assassination attempt in 2014. He was shot by armed men while he was driving alone on a road to Rumangabo, a camp near the park.

More than 300 eco-guards tasked with protecting the park have been killed by armed groups and poachers over the past two decades.

According to the ICCN, armed groups make around $30 million each year by exploiting resources from the park.

Repeated attacks have also led to the disappearance of species and ecosystems.

"I’ve covered many kilometers here, but sadly, because of the war, I found very few animals. I think the animals now sense the presence of humans as a threat", said nature ambassador Blesing Muhiwa. "If people keep threatening the park, even more species and spaces will disappear."

Virunga National Park is especially famous for its population of mountain gorillas. The park's forests are home to more than a third of the global population of this endangered species.

The park also supplies 70% of Goma's electricity needs and provides many jobs.

"It’s the most important park in the world, but also the one that has seen the greatest sacrifice. We should see Virunga as a symbol of resilience, reconstruction, and vision for the future. This park is not just about animals. Its ecosystems directly contribute to the wellbeing of the Congolese population", said Emmanuel de Merode.