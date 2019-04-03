Nigerian entrepreneur recycling paper waste [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
We take you to meet with a self taught Nigerian artist transforming paper waste into attractive eco-friendly items.
We take you to meet with a self taught Nigerian artist transforming paper waste into attractive eco-friendly items.
04:17
Young, educated Africans keen on migrating, but within Africa
11:59
What were the latest trends in advertising showcased at Dubai Lynx?
Go to video
Nigerian entrepreneur makes handcrafts from water hyacinth
Go to video
South Africa's rand weakens
Go to video
Ethiopia moves to boost ease of doing business
05:00
Pedaling to stay fit and generate energy