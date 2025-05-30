Sustainability in vogue at Casablanca's Style and Tex show

If you're looking for style, the Morocco Fashion Style and Tex show =in Casablanca is the place to be. The exhibition kicked off this week and more than 400 companies from 16 countries are there to show off their latest fabrics and fashions.

There's everything from special occasion dresses to cosy knits and fabric samples on display. But the real star of the show this year is sustainability.

Turkish company Fill A More has a yarn range that is made from 100 percent recycled material.

"It is a big honour for us to be here and promote our yarns," says Fill A More's Tamer Tamturk, "especially the eco-friendly sustainable yarns, because we are able to promote all kinds of yarn content with the eco-friendly version. It depends on the customers, of course, and the differentiation from our stand is that almost every content has this chance to be promoted in sustainable versions."

Reuse, rethink, recycle

Egypt's National Council for Women is putting reused fabrics at the heart of its display.

May Mahmoud is representing the Council in Casablanca:

"One of the main products we are exhibiting is fabric recycling. We produce eco-friendly items from recycled fabrics, such as clothing, bags, notebooks, and many other products with innovative designs. These products are attracting a lot of interest at the exhibition."

A number of Chinese companies are participating in the exhibition, exhibiting collections of pyjamas and jackets, while Shaoxing Zhuxiang Textile is focused on developing new fabrics despite current market challenges.

"Now we are facing a lot of challenges now because of the tough market and competition is very tough for us. So we are going to improve our items and especially for the nylon items, it's our job. Also for the recyclables," says Annie Zeng, from Shaoxing Zhuxiang Textile.

Waste reduction

European initiatives supporting sustainability are also on display.

A Polish company is showing how its aims for long-lasting production and waste reduction.

"We believe in upcycling and recycling so that you can reuse and rethink all the products that you produce. That's what we support on our stand, and that's what you can find in our offer. We would like to make sure that things that we produce are ecological and can last for many, many months, years, and decades," explains Amadeusz Wieteska, from Natural Fabrics.

The 10th edition of Morocco Fashion Style & Tex in Casablanca runs from May 28th to 31st, 2025. More than 20,000 people are expected to attend.