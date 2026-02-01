Kenya: Nairobi fashion week challenges industry to rethink consumption

This year’s Nairobi Fashion Week challenged the industry to rethink production, consumption, and creativity through a sustainability-first lens.

The theme explored how designers can reduce environmental impact, embrace ethical practices, and build fashion systems that are regenerative rather than extractive.

Decarbonize invited designers and audiences alike to imagine a future where fashion respects the planet as much as it celebrates style.

"When you talk about decarbonize, a lot of people think about fossil fuels, but fashion is the second emitter of global carbon emissions. So, we have to think about it critically and see how we can address it," said founder Brian Kihindas.

Designers and organisers used the runway to push for decarbonisation, spotlighting fashion's climate footprint and Africa's role in sustainable alternatives.

With Kenya one of the key markets for second-hand clothing imports, they called out the environmental damage this causes.

Kenyan designer, Lucy Rao, said fashion is some that can be used to spread any message because everyone likes it.

"And then another thing is that fashion is one of the biggest polluters, if not the biggest polluter of the planet. So, what a better way to pass the message than using a platform like Nairobi Fashion Week," she said.

The organisers said this reflects a growing shift toward environmental accountability within the sector globally, with African creatives increasingly leading the conversation.

"When you come down here to Africa, we are very sustainable. We use sustainable fabrics in developing our collections and pieces, but the message that comes out of here, out of home, out of the home of the unit, is for us to decarbonise," said Kihindas.

He added that the theme "comes at a critical time when the world is increasingly worried about the impact of climate change.