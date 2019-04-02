South Africa's anti immigrant violence [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
South Africa’s President has vowed to come down hard on anyone who has attacked foreigners during last week’s bout of Xenophobic violence in Kwazulu natal province.
The attacks left at least 6 people dead and several others severely injured. So how did it all start?
They were first protests against foreigners, and fast turned into brutal violence with mobs armed with metal rods and machetes breaking into homes of foreigners to chase them away and loot their belongings.
Several shops run by foreigners have also been looted, vandalised or set on fire.
