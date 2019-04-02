Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria policemen arrested for murder after #StopPoliceKilling protest

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Nigeria

Nigeria police have disclosed the identities of officers believed to be behind the murder of one Kolade Johnson, a football fan.

The Nigeria Police Force through its official social media account said the two are suspected of firing the stray bullet that killed Kolade during a raid.

“The men suspected to have carried out the shooting of Kolade Johnson have been apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary procedures.

The CP has revealed their names as (1) Insp Ogunyemi Olalekan and (2) Sgt Godwin Orji attached to Anti Cultism Squad,” the police said in a tweet.

The officers were said to be part of a raid by an anti-cultism unit at a place known as Onipetsi on the Lagos – Abeokuta road last Sunday.

The death of Kolade sparked nationwide outrage that forced the police to give firm assurances that complicit officials were not going to be shielded. It birthed the hashtag #StopPoliceKillings.

Last year, a similar hashtag protesting police brutality #EndSARS forced the government to order the restructuring of a key anti-crime unit.

