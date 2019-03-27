Welcome to Africanews

Young, educated Africans keen on migrating but within Africa

Amelia Nakitimbo

The Morning Call

The most preferred destination for potential African emigrants is neither Europe nor the United States, as one would easily imagine, but another African country! This is according to research network Afrobarometer.

In business this week on The Morning Call, Amelia Martha Nakitimbo looks at the Afrobarometer survey which presents a different picture, in relation to the divisive migrant crisis, which has become a regular subject of news and hot political debates, especially in Europe.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

