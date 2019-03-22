Welcome to Africanews

NBA launches first African channel on youtube

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

Seventh seed Dominic Thiem from Austria claimed the Indian Wells title on Sunday after defeating Roger Federer in three straight sets 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The National Basketball Association announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Google’s YouTube to launch its first-ever channel exclusively dedicated to fans in sub-Saharan Africa.

South Africa is one of a record nine countries to bid to host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which would be the first time the tournament has been held on the African continent.

The remaining eight teams for the CAF Interclubs 2018/19 season finally know their opponents for the final round.The draw held on Wednesday, 20 March 2019, in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, saw the teams being drawn against each other as the journey towards the coronation of champions in the two continental club championships nears the finish line.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

