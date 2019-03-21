Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Uganda- Rwanda diplomatic row [Morning Call]

Uganda- Rwanda diplomatic row [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Last week Thursday, Uganda and Rwanda got at each other over a border dispute. Facing accusations from Uganda’s foreign ministry that it had imposed a trade embargo on bilateral trade with the Rwanda, Rwanda’s govt issued a statement describing the accusations as untrue and diversionary.

It went on to hint of what it called an economic war that has lasted for 2 years. The rift came to a climax at the end of last month when Rwanda partially closed its common border with Uganda, and issued a travel advisory to its citizens against travelling to Uganda.

We take a look at the back and forth accusations between the two nations and the real issues involved.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..