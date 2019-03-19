Mozambique: Cyclone Idai may have killed 1000 [Morning Call]

It’s a storm that many there say they have never been experienced before. Cyclone Idai as it is called made landfall near Beira, Mozambique around midnight Thursday and moved through neighboring Zimbabwe and parts of Malawi. At the end of its turmoil, up to 1000 people are estimated may have died.

Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi who flew over over some of the worst-hit areas on Monday gave this figure and described seeing bodies floating in the rivers.

Now we must tell you that there are also deaths recorded in Zimbabwe, where at least 98 people have died and 217 people are missing in the east and south according to the government. Malawi has also been badly hit. The flooding there, caused by the rains before the cyclone made landfall, has led to at least 122 deaths, quoting figures from Reliefweb reports.