Mozambique: Cyclone Idai may have killed 1000 [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
It’s a storm that many there say they have never been experienced before. Cyclone Idai as it is called made landfall near Beira, Mozambique around midnight Thursday and moved through neighboring Zimbabwe and parts of Malawi. At the end of its turmoil, up to 1000 people are estimated may have died.
Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi who flew over over some of the worst-hit areas on Monday gave this figure and described seeing bodies floating in the rivers.
Now we must tell you that there are also deaths recorded in Zimbabwe, where at least 98 people have died and 217 people are missing in the east and south according to the government. Malawi has also been badly hit. The flooding there, caused by the rains before the cyclone made landfall, has led to at least 122 deaths, quoting figures from Reliefweb reports.
up next
From the same country
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
Go to video
Rampaging cyclone Idai kills 89 people in eastern Zimbabwe
Go to video
Zimbabwe president cuts UAE trip to attend Cyclone Idai emergency
04:55
The financial cost of natural disasters around the world
01:17
Mozambique's opposition Renamo party accuses government of electoral fraud
01:05
Ugandans criticise gov't after Bududa landslide kills at least 40
10:59
Indonesia: Time running out for quake survivors [International Edition]