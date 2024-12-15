Cylcone Chido barrels though Mayotte, affects Madagascar and the Comoros

Cyclone Chido has killed at least 11 people, according to France's interior ministry, and authorities in Mayotte fear that this figure will climb.

Bringing winds over 220kmph, Chido tore off metal roofs from homes and demolished many small structures in the French territory of Mayotte.

Scores more have been wounded.

According to an eyewitness, the internet is out of service almost everywhere and residents are having difficulty contacting authorities.

The prefect of Mayotte stated that it was the worst cyclone to strike the archipelago in nearly a century.

Mayotte was directly in the trajectory of the storm, suffering widespread damage, but Chido also affected the islands of the Comoros and Madagascar, not far away.

The Comoros closed its airports and schools not long before the cyclone descended on the area on Saturday.

Over in Madagascar, residents reported flooding.