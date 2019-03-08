Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

International Women's day [The Morning Call]

International Women's day [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

It is International Women’s day. Celebrated on March 8 every year, the day serves as a focal point in the movement for women’s rights.

This year 2019, the theme for the celebration is #Balanceforbetter. So what do the calls for balance or gender parity mean in Africa?

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..