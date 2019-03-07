Welcome to Africanews

Benin: opposition parties from legislative elections [The Morning Call]

In Benin, electoral commision has barred key opposition parties from contesting in the country’s April 28 legislative elections.

The dismissal follows the opposition parties rejection of an invitation from President Patrice Talon to a meeting to discuss the upcoming legislative elections.

So why did opposition parties in the country ignore the meeting?

And what parties would then be contesting in the country’s legislative elections?

