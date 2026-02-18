Chicago vigil pays tribute to civil rights icon Jesse Jackson

USA
As news of Rev. Jesse Jackson's passing spread, those who knew him best gathered Tuesday evening in Chicago for a prayer and vigil, vowing to "keep hope alive" — the very mantra that defined his decades-long fight for equality.
"Today, we mourn the passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson, a giant in African-American and American history," said Rev. Ira Acree of Greater St. John Bible Church.
"Rev. Jackson was a long-distance runner in the truest sense, not just in endurance, but in impact. He motivated, mentored, and trained generations of leaders."
A legacy of crusades
The protege of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and two-time presidential candidate was 84. Jackson led crusades across the U.S. and abroad, advocating for the poor on voting rights, jobs, education, and healthcare.
Through his Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, he channeled Black pride into corporate boardrooms, pressing for a more equitable America.
'I am somebody'
Rev. Marshall Hatch of New Mount Pilgrim Church reflected on Jackson's enduring voice: "What would Rev. Jackson do? He'd remind us that we have work to do."
Known for his poem "I Am Somebody," Jackson reached across colors: "I may be poor, but I am Somebody."
America's best-known activist since King leaves behind a timeless call: keep hope alive.
