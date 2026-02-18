Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Chicago vigil pays tribute to civil rights icon Jesse Jackson

FILE - The Rev. Jesse Jackson watches Game 1 of basketball's NBA between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2018 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Dominic Wabwireh

with other agencies

USA

As news of Rev. Jesse Jackson's passing spread, those who knew him best gathered Tuesday evening in Chicago for a prayer and vigil, vowing to "keep hope alive" — the very mantra that defined his decades-long fight for equality.

"Today, we mourn the passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson, a giant in African-American and American history," said Rev. Ira Acree of Greater St. John Bible Church.

"Rev. Jackson was a long-distance runner in the truest sense, not just in endurance, but in impact. He motivated, mentored, and trained generations of leaders."

A legacy of crusades

The protege of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and two-time presidential candidate was 84. Jackson led crusades across the U.S. and abroad, advocating for the poor on voting rights, jobs, education, and healthcare.

Through his Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, he channeled Black pride into corporate boardrooms, pressing for a more equitable America.

'I am somebody'

Rev. Marshall Hatch of New Mount Pilgrim Church reflected on Jackson's enduring voice: "What would Rev. Jackson do? He'd remind us that we have work to do."

Known for his poem "I Am Somebody," Jackson reached across colors: "I may be poor, but I am Somebody."

America's best-known activist since King leaves behind a timeless call: keep hope alive.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..