Somalis criticise Trump's remarks calling them 'garbage' as racist

Many Somalis on Wednesday criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks calling Somalis "garbage" as racist.

Several residents said the comments were offensive, with some, like Ibrahim Hassan Hajji, reconsidering travel plans to the U.S.

"I never thought a president, especially in his second term, would speak so harshly," he told The Associated Press. "Because of this, I have no plans to travel to the U.S."

Abdurahman Moral and other Somalis in the capital Mogadishu expressed disappointment in their government’s muted response, viewing it as a sign of weakness.

"It pains me to see that even when confronted, they fail to respond meaningfully," he said.

Trump has become increasingly focused in recent weeks on Somalis living in the U.S., saying they “have caused a lot of trouble.”

On Tuesday he said he did not want Somalis in the U.S. because “they contribute nothing.”

The president spoke soon after a person familiar with the planning said federal authorities are preparing a targeted immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota that would primarily focus on Somali immigrants living unlawfully in the U.S.