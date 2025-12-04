Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Somalis criticise Trump's remarks calling them 'garbage' as racist

An aerial view of the coastline in Mogadishu, Somalia, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with AP

Somalia

Many Somalis on Wednesday criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks calling Somalis "garbage" as racist.

Several residents said the comments were offensive, with some, like Ibrahim Hassan Hajji, reconsidering travel plans to the U.S.

"I never thought a president, especially in his second term, would speak so harshly," he told The Associated Press. "Because of this, I have no plans to travel to the U.S."

Abdurahman Moral and other Somalis in the capital Mogadishu expressed disappointment in their government’s muted response, viewing it as a sign of weakness.

"It pains me to see that even when confronted, they fail to respond meaningfully," he said.

Trump has become increasingly focused in recent weeks on Somalis living in the U.S., saying they “have caused a lot of trouble.”

On Tuesday he said he did not want Somalis in the U.S. because “they contribute nothing.”

The president spoke soon after a person familiar with the planning said federal authorities are preparing a targeted immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota that would primarily focus on Somali immigrants living unlawfully in the U.S.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..