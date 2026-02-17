Sudan faces Ramadan amidst war and economic hardship

With Ramadan just hours away, shoppers flood the markets of Omdurman, clutching bags of essentials as they prepare for the Muslim holy month. But beneath the surface of commercial activity, the spirit of the season is overshadowed by the brutal realities of a war that has torn the nation apart.

For many, the joy of the month is tempered by economic strain. "Prices are too high during peak seasons," said Saleh Mubarak, a Sudanese displaced from Khartoum.

"It is crowded here, and traders take advantage of special occasions to raise prices."

His words reflect the frustration of consumers facing record highs for basic commodities, leaving many unable to afford the communal iftar tables that define Ramadan in the mostly Muslim nation.

A market in recovery

Yet, for some traders, the scene represents a fragile return to normalcy.

On April 15th, 2023, Khartoum awoke to gunfire as fighting erupted between the army and the RSF—former allies who had seized power together in 2021.

The war emptied the capital, but months later, some merchants have returned.

"I came to the market and opened my shop three or four months after the end of the war," said Othman Youssef, a merchant from Khartoum.

"There is high demand from customers, and prices are reasonable, neither high nor low, rather moderate."

Another trader, Abd El Hameed Abd El Rahman, shared cautious optimism. "We came back about a month and a half ago.

Things aren't as bad as they were before. The situation has improved; people are working again, the market is recovering, and we feel safe. But some traders lost their goods, and I am one of them."

The unseen crisis

Hopes for a peaceful Ramadan prevail, but the numbers tell a grim story. U.N. figures show over 14 million Sudanese displaced inside and outside the country.

Tens of thousands have been killed, and more than half the population—around 21 million people—are facing acute hunger.

As families gather to break their fast, millions more will spend the holy month in tents, struggling to find their next meal.