Iran maintains dual-track strategy amid stalled U.S. nuclear talks

Iran publicly rejected a core U.S. demand to cease all uranium enrichment on Monday, projecting a dual-track strategy of guarded diplomacy and reinforced military preparedness, as indirect talks with Washington remain deadlocked.

The President of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, stated Tehran would only consider diluting its 60% enriched uranium—a level close to weapons-grade—if all international sanctions are first lifted.

He dismissed proposals to ship the material abroad. This hardline position was echoed by Iran’s president and foreign minister, who framed talks as a "good start" but insisted diplomacy be based on "respect, not coercion."

Military posture: a shift to opacity

Simultaneously, Iran signaled a strategic shift toward military secrecy.

Its state news agency reported the Defense Ministry has halted all public displays of new weaponry to "safeguard the principle of surprise," a move widely interpreted as preparing for potential conflict.

International reactions and next steps

Regional tensions simmer as positions harden. Israeli officials warned they "will strike alone" if Iran crosses ballistic missile "red lines."

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian security delegation is set to visit mediator Oman on Tuesday, and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will meet U.S. President Trump this week, where he is expected to demand the U.S. push for Iran to transfer its enriched uranium out of the country.