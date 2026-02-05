Welcome to Africanews

Britain sanctions six over atrocities and arms support in Sudan War

Relatives check the body bags of victims of Sudan’s two-year conflict after the Sudanese Red Crescent transferred the remains from makeshift graves to a local cemetery.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Civil War

They are accused of committing atrocities or fuelling Sudan’s brutal war through mercenaries and military supplies and now Britain is imposing sanctions on them

Among the six targeted are senior commanders from both sides of the conflict, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the rival Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, as fighting between the two has devastated the country since April 2023.

The war has displaced millions, drawn in regional powers, and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with aid agencies struggling to reach civilians.

The sanctions also target three foreign nationals accused of recruiting fighters and facilitating the purchase of military equipment for the conflict.

Among those named are former RSF commander Abu Aqla Mohamed Kaikal, RSF field commander Hussein Barsham, and RSF financial adviser Mustafa Ibrahim Abdel Nabi Mohamed.

Britain says the measures are aimed at weakening the networks that sustain the war, as international pressure grows for a ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access to Sudan’s most vulnerable communities.

