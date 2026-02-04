More French citizens name in latest Epstein files release by US justice department

The so-called Epstein files continue to make headlines around the world after a new trove of about three million documents, photos, and videos were released by the US Justice Department on Friday.

They list of some of the world's most rich and powerful people with ties to late financier and convicted child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

The latest release adds numerous names to the list, including several prominent French citizens suggesting his network in France was more extensive than previously thought.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen – currently facing potential jail time for embezzlement of European Union funds – is cited 88 times.

Her former partner allegedly met with Steve Bannon, an ex-advisor to Donald Trump, who is said to have solicited funding for the National Rally party from Epstein.

Other French government ministers mentioned, include former economy and finance minister Bruno Le Maire and former Minister of National Education, Jack Lang.

Lang’s daughter, Caroline, allegedly co-founded an offshore company with Epstein in 2016 at a time when he was already registered as a sex offender.

Being named among the Epstein files is not an indication of wrongdoing.

On Monday, the US justice department said it had removed several thousand documents that inadvertently identified some of Epstein's victims