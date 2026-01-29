Youngest son of DR Congo's independence hero passes away in Kinshasa

The youngest son of Democratic Republic of Congo independence hero Patrice Lumumba has died in the capital, Kinshasa, at the age of 67 following an illness.

An architect by training, Roland-Gilbert Okito Lumumba served as a Member of Parliament for nearly a decade.

His father was the country’s first prime minister for a few months after independence before being ousted and then assassinated by Belgium-backed secessionists in 1961.

In 2002, Brussels formally apologised for its role in his execution, and 20 years later returned a tooth to his family - Lumumba’s only known remains.

The death of his son marks the end of a chapter in the long quest for truth, justice, and memory surrounding this painful episode in Congolese and African history.

Roland devoted much of his life not only to defending his father’s ideological legacy, but also to upholding the Congolese people’s right to know the truth.

His death comes as legal proceedings related to the assassination of his father are still ongoing in Belgium.

Following Lumumba's murder, Congo was thrown into decades of dictatorship under Mobutu Sese Seko, who seized power in a 1965 coup and led the country until he was overthrown in 1997.